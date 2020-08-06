With 14 new fatalities, the total number of deaths is now 449.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 1,144 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in Morocco since the beginning of the outbreak to 29,644.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry recorded 559 new recoveries. The recovery count stands at 20,553. The recovery rate decreased to 69.33%.

With 14 new fatalities, the total number of deaths is now 449. The mortality rate stands at 1.51%.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 8,642.

Approximately 1,354,172 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

Yesterday marked Morocco’s highest daily case count since Morocco’s outbreak began on March 2, with a record-breaking 1,283 new cases.

COVID-19’s spread across Morocco

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 383 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total number of confirmed cases now represents 25.63% of all cases Morocco has recorded.

Meanwhile, the Marrakech-Safi region recorded 289 new cases to represent 15.07% of Morocco’s cases.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 202 new cases (16.18%).

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 109 new cases to represent 23.21% of the country’s cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 9.74% of Morocco’s cases, while the Oriental region recorded 14 new cases (1.79%).

Meanwhile, five new cases appeared in the Souss-Massa region, now totalling 0.55% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded 31 new cases (1.34%).

Two cases emerged in the southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, which has now recorded 0.32% of the country’s cases.

Meanwhile, the Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 33 new cases to represent 2.70% of all of Morocco’s cases.

Finally, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded one case each to cover 2.92% and 0.55% of Morocco’s cases, respectively.