The portfolio of the young athlete shows a promising future for Sofia.

Rabat – Young Moroccan athlete and star golfer Sofia Cherif Essakali won the US Kids Golf 2020 World Championships for the 11-year-old age group at the Florida State Invitational.

The Royal Moroccan Golf Federation (FRMG) announced the news in a Facebook post on August 4.

“The Moroccan Royal Golf Federation is pleased to announce that Sofia Cherif Essakali, a player from Agadir city (…) has won the World Championship 2020 for the [11-year-old age group].”

“A big bravo to our young player and a great continuity to her,” the federation said.

A photo of Sofia and her first-place trophy accompanied the post.

The young athlete from Morocco’s Agadir has a promising future in the sport.

According to her Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) profile, Sofia Cherif Essakali secured first place at three US Kids Golf competitions this summer. She won the Challenge Event Indian Spring, the Challenge Event Monarch, and the South Florida Junior Open.

In 2019, Sofia also secured first place in tournaments at the Prep Tour Crandon Golf Club and the Prep Tour Country Club of Coral Springs. She also earned the title of 2019 Player of the Year.