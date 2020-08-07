Morocco to Issue Exceptional Compensation for Health Professionals

The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced earlier this week the suspension of holidays for health professionals after the increase of cases.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced a decision to issue exceptional compensation for health professionals.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said on Friday that the government will release the compensation after the study and determination of its amounts, according to transparent criteria of eligibility.

The ministry’s decision came after it announced on Monday, August 3 to suspend annual leave for health professionals.

The ministry made the decision to suspend leave for health professionals this summer due to worrying epidemiological developments, namely a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ait Taleb said the decision to pay exceptional compensation came after meetings with ministry representatives and unions in the sector.

The amounts will take into account the responsibilities granted to and tasks performed by each of the health professionals in the fight against COVID-19 at local, regional, and central levels.

Ait Taleb informed union representatives of the “positive interaction” with the dossier of the health professionals by both Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani and the Ministry of Economy.

“The calculation method adopted will be presented to the central union, which will have 72 hours to study the proposals presented,” the minister said.

Ait Taleb applauded the dedication of health professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

He recalled King Mohammed VI’s heartfelt message to medical staff in the 21st anniversary of Throne Day speech.

“This royal tribute encourages professionals to make more efforts to maintain the confidence that the sovereign has placed in them,” Ait Taleb said.

The health minister called on all institutions, stakeholders, and his ministry to work together to carry out the comprehensive reform of the health system and improve the financial situation of all health professionals.

The minister also sent an urgent invitation to the general secretaries of the national health federations to organize dialogue sessions at the beginning of the week.

He said the meetings that started last Tuesday continued throughout the week in a “positive atmosphere and in respect of all preventive and proactive measures recommended by the public authorities.”