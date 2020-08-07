Moroccan Police Seize 5 Tons of Cannabis Resin Near Casablanca

DGSN revealed that the large quantity of cannabis resin was carefully buried in a pit.

Rabat – Moroccan police in Casablanca seized today August 7, 5.222 tons of cannabis resin and arrested three people for their suspected involvement in an international drug trafficking network.

Moroccan security officers led the operation in accordance with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

According to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the drug bust took place on an agricultural farm in the rural commune of Oulad Maimoun, 39 kilometers from Casablanca.

In cooperation with the Moroccan Royal Gendarmerie, police officers arrested the three suspects and seized a vehicle.

They also seized a significant sum of money which police suspect came from the criminal act, in addition to 150 wafers of cannabis resin.

Tweets by DGSN_MAROC

DGSN also revealed that the large quantity of cannabis resin was carefully buried in a pit.

Security service placed the three suspects in custody for a prosecutorial investigation to determine the impact of their criminal acts in Morocco and internationally.

The operation falls within the framework of joint DGSN-DGST efforts in the fight against crime that crosses Moroccan borders, especially drug trafficking.

In a similar operation in the southern province of Guelmim, Moroccan police arrested on July 24 three suspects for their alleged involvement with an international criminal network.

Police officers apprehended the suspects at a farm in Tagant, 35 kilometers from Guelmim.

They seized 104 bales of drugs, containing nearly three tons of cannabis resin, in addition to an inflatable boat, outboard motors, and marine navigation devices.

Cannabis resin is the most commercialized and consumed drug in Morocco, and such operations are frequent across the country.