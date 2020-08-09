The statement echoes the remarks from the Lebanese foreign minister, who described the Moroccan aid as one of the “most important” gestures Lebanon has seen in the wake of the Beirut explosion.

Rabat – Lebanon’s Ambassador to Morocco, Ziad Atallah, said on Saturday that the humanitarian and medical aid Morocco sent to Lebanon reflects the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and their people.

Celebrating the friendship between Morocco and Lebanon, Atallah said King Mohammed VI’s royal initiative had a “great impact on the hearts of the Lebanese, and it came at the right time.”

He expressed admiration for the speed with which Morocco responded to Lebanon’s distress call by providing tools, medicines, medical supplies, and other aid.

Morocco announced on August 6 the decision to send eight flights loaded with medical aid to Lebanon after the devastating Beirut explosion on August 4. Morocco also sent food aid with the air fleet.

The shipment includes 295 tons of basic foodstuffs, 10 tons of medical equipment, and 11 tons of special equipment for the COVID-19 response.

The announcement came after King Mohammed VI gave urgent instructions to the Moroccan government to assist Lebanon after the Beirut explosion.

Atallah said Lebanon received Morocco’s aid with “welcome and appreciation for this generous historical gesture that will remain firmly rooted in the conscience and history of every Lebanese.”

The diplomat’s statement echoes the remarks made by Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Al Mawla Safir.

On August 7, the Lebanese FM expressed his “deep gratitude and esteem” for the generous aid Morocco sent to assist the country after the tragedy in Beirut.

Safir thanked King Mohammed VI for expediting the humanitarian initiative.

Morocco also sent equipment to set up a military field hospital to help victims of the Beirut explosion.

The hospital consists of 100 staff members, including 14 doctors.