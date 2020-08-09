Morocco’s Ittihad Tanger Football Club Records 23 COVID-19 Infections

The announcement comes a few days after the Moghreb Athletic de Tetouan club announced two infections among its players.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ittihad Tanger football club announced on Sunday that 23 players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The club announces with great regret that the results of the coronavirus screening tests to which all the components of the team were subjected on Saturday morning revealed 23 cases of contamination,” the management of the club wrote on Facebook.

The list of infections includes 16 players, two members of the training staff, one member of the medical staff, three members of the club management, and one member in charge of equipment.

The team carried out screening tests after several staff members and players showed symptoms of COVID-19, despite the “many preventive measures put in place as well as full compliance with the health protocol.”

Ittihad Tanger was expected to play against Renaissance of Berkane on Tuesday, coming in 15th position in the Botola Pro (professional Moroccan football league) with 15 points after 20 matches.

The club’s announcement comes a few days after Moghreb Athletic de Tetouan announced that two of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Tanger and Tetouan are among the major cities in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The region has reported a total of 7,304 COVID-19 cases to date.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 32,007 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

The number of active cases currently stands at 9,337.

As of August 8, COVID-19-related deaths in Morocco have reached 480 while recoveries total 22,190.