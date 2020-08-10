Morocco’s Bank of Africa Launches Online Real Estate Loan Service

The new online service is in line with the Moroccan government’s calls for digitalization in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s Bank of Africa launched on Monday an online real estate loan service as part of its strategy to digitize its banking products.

“Credithabitat.ma” is the bank’s first online real estate loan service, seeking to allow clients to check their mortgage application and receive commercial offers without having to travel to the bank.

The new platform will also help clients download supporting documents and monitor the progress of their credit file, “all with customized assistance provided by Agence Direct teams at all phases of the online process,” Bank of Africa said in a statement on August 10.

The new digital service, according to the bank, seeks to meet the requirements of an increasingly digitized clientele.

The service offers customers “several advantages, in particular a simple and fluid customer experience, an instant agreement in principle, the possibility of attaching supporting documents online, without having to travel, in addition to a route limiting travel to an agency to a single trip at the time of signing the contracts,” the statement continued.

Bank of Africa pledged “transparency” in terms of information communicated throughout the process, as well as remote support in all phases.

The statement vowed that a team of specialized call center advisers will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new service will also be of added value to the bank as it aims to attract clients who are members of the Moroccan diaspora.

Bank of Africa’s new service will allow “private, professional and Moroccan clients living abroad (MRE) to subscribe to their mortgage remotely and to benefit from a preferential offer exclusive to this channel, in particular through the free application fees and expert fees.”

The decision to launch a new platform of online services comes amid the Moroccan government’s calls to banking institutions and administration to take into account digitalization reforms amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco, the lockdown, and the state of emergency pushed several banking institutions to adopt online services to safeguard clients and to protect its staff.