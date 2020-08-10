Morocco’s Rachid Khattabi to Chair Committee Observing Egypt Elections

The first round of the Egyptian senate elections will kick off on August 11.

Rabat – The Arab League has announced that Moroccan diplomat Rachid Khattabi will lead its delegation observing the Egyptian Senate elections.

Khattabi, the deputy secretary-general of the Arab League in charge of financial control, will chair the delegation that includes academics from 10 Arab countries.

The first round of the Egyptian Senate elections will take place between August 11 and 12.

The Arab League said in a statement that it is set to monitor the elections at the request of Egypt’s national elections authority.

The mission of the Arab League will revolve around monitoring the elections in the various governorates in Egypt.

The aim of the monitoring mission is to establish “the facts of the electoral process, in terms of preparation, organization and voting, in accordance with the legal system governing electoral processes, the decisions of the national electoral Commission and the norms and regulations in force.”

Who is Rachid Khattabi?

Rachid Khattabi was born in 1957 in Al Hoceima, northern Morocco. He served as Morocco’s ambassador to Bahrain from 2011 to 2019.

He was also an advisor in the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2002 to 2011.

The diplomat also served as a former adviser at the Moroccan Embassy in Cairo between 1993 and 1999, in charge of information and political affairs.