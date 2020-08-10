Beirut Explosion ‘Jinx’, Critics Hound El Jasmi Over Song for Lebanon

El Jasmi also received messages of compassion and solidarity from his friends, artists, and his fans across the world.

Rabat – Renowned Emirati singer Hussein El Jasmi has been receiving criticism in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion, prior to which he performed “Bahebak Ya Lebnan” (I love you Lebanon), a song by iconic Lebanese singer Fairuz.

The criticism was not due to any vocal issues or mistakes in singing. Rather, some internet users linked El Jasmi to “bad luck” and accused him of being a “jinx” as the song came a few days before the Beirut explosion.

Following the explosion, Twitter and Facebook users across the world shared mockery memes and comments against the singer.

“Guys remember that Hussain El Jasmi sang for Lebanon just a few days ago,” one Twitter user wrote.

guys tzakkaro inno Hussain el Jasmi 3’anna la Lebanon just a few days ago 🙃🙃 — aboud wafi (@WafiAboud) August 4, 2020

One of the Twitter users shared El Jasmi’s song on August 5, saying “please stop!”

El Jassmi wrote on August 2 on Twitter: “I love Lebanon forever.”

The tweet received a range of negative reactions and mockery from his followers.

One Twitter user said: “Goodbye dear Lebanon.”

حسين الجسمي جاب خبر لبنان 😭😂

قالو بيغني لعدن وحضرموت قريب

تكفى حسين لاتغني والله احنا الي بنغني لك 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/SaMHlidijB — رامـــي | RAMI 🇨🇦 (@oo010oo) August 4, 2020

Another wrote: “Please stop singing. We can sing for you.”

El Jasmi received many similar comments linking his songs to “bad luck” or “evil eyes.”

You know hussien el jasmi just sung for Lebanon, should we expect another civil war now? — The tourist 😉 (@imextracool) December 13, 2014

Political satirist Ghanem Al Doussari publicly criticized El Jasmi in jest, jokingly saying he wishes brothers in Lebanon would stop the singer.

أتمنى من الاخوة في #لبنان أن يوقفوا هذا الوجة النحس. حسين الجسمي, فكل من غنى له أما مات أو تدمر. #بيروت pic.twitter.com/D3iWMGtD2H — غانم الدوسري (@GhanemAlmasarir) August 4, 2020

“Everyone or anything [El Jasmi] sings for dies or is destroyed,” Al Doussari wrote.

In response to the campaign targeting him, El Jasmi shared a tweet saying he will remain silent and ignore all the comments he received.

حسين الجسمي..

لك نرفع القبعة إحتراماً لمحبتك الصادقة للبنان ونفتخر بك عزيزاً في كل القلوب.. شكراً لك مني ومن كل لبنان فكل لبنان يحبك.. pic.twitter.com/isyuMXraIb — michel fadel (@michel_fadel) August 10, 2020

Several public figures, singers, artists, and fans expressed compassion and support for El Jasmi following the backlash.

Pianist Michel Fadel shared the song El Jasmi performed for Lebanon, and said the country loves and respects the singer