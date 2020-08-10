El Jasmi also received messages of compassion and solidarity from his friends, artists, and his fans across the world.

Beirut Explosion ‘Jinx’, Critics Hound El Jasmi Over Song for Lebanon
Safaa Kasraoui
Safaa Kasraoui
Rabat – Renowned Emirati singer Hussein El Jasmi has been receiving criticism in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion, prior to which he performed “Bahebak Ya Lebnan” (I love you Lebanon), a song by iconic Lebanese singer Fairuz.

The criticism was not due to any vocal issues or mistakes in singing. Rather, some internet users linked El Jasmi to “bad luck” and accused him of being a “jinx” as the song came a few days before the Beirut explosion.

Following the explosion, Twitter and Facebook users across the world shared mockery memes and comments against the singer.

“Guys remember that Hussain El Jasmi sang for Lebanon just a few days ago,” one Twitter user wrote. 

One of the Twitter users shared El Jasmi’s song on August 5, saying “please stop!”

El Jassmi wrote on August 2 on Twitter: “I love Lebanon forever.”

The tweet received a range of negative reactions and mockery from his followers.

One Twitter user said: “Goodbye dear Lebanon.”

Another wrote: “Please stop singing. We can sing for you.”

El Jasmi received many similar comments linking his songs to “bad luck” or “evil eyes.”
Political satirist Ghanem Al Doussari publicly criticized El Jasmi in jest, jokingly saying he wishes brothers in Lebanon would stop the singer.

“Everyone or anything [El Jasmi] sings for dies or is destroyed,” Al Doussari wrote.

In response to the campaign targeting him, El Jasmi shared a tweet saying he will remain silent and ignore all the comments he received.

Several public figures, singers, artists, and fans expressed compassion and support for El Jasmi following the backlash.

Pianist Michel Fadel shared the song El Jasmi performed for Lebanon, and said the country loves and respects the singer

