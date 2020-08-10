Morocco Tops Countries That Sent Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon

Morocco surpassed the US, as well as European, Asian, and Arab countries, in terms of humanitarian aid sent to Lebanon.

Rabat – Morocco came first among the countries that deployed aid planes to Lebanon following the explosion in Beirut on August 4, with 18 planes in total.

King Mohammed VI ordered eight flights with medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon on August 6 to express Morocco’s solidarity with the Lebanese people.

The primary shipment, which took place two days after the explosion, transported 295 tons of basic foodstuffs, 10 tons of medical equipment, and 11 tons of special equipment for the COVID-19 response.

Morocco also donated first aid medications, food products including canned food, powdered milk, oil, sugar, and more, in addition to tents and blankets for hospitals.

Morocco’s aid met with praise and gratitude from Lebanon’s Ambassador to Morocco, Ziad Atallah, as well as several Lebanese celebrities.

Atallah said King Mohammed VI’s initiative had a “great impact on the hearts of the Lebanese, and it came at the right time.”

Lebanon‘s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Al Mawla Safir, expressed his “deep gratitude and esteem” for the “generous” aid Morocco sent to assist the country after the tragedy in Beirut.

Safir also said Lebanon considers Morocco’s aid to be one of the most important acts the country has seen in the wake of the August 4 explosion.

The Moroccan King also ordered the establishment of a military field hospital in Beirut to help support medical operations as the number of victims surged.

The field hospital, which started operating today, August 10, counts 150 professionals including 45 doctors of various specialities.

These include resuscitators, surgeons, traumatologists, ENTs, ophthalmologists, burn treatment personnel, neurosurgeons, pediatricians, and pharmacists.

Head of the Lebanese army, General Joseph Aoun, visited the Moroccan hospital near the port of Beirut. He expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Moroccan teams providing medical aid to the victims.

The explosion in Beirut has claimed the lives of 220 and left 110 missing, according to Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud as quoted by al-Marsad. Other reports indicate a death toll over 160. Meanwhile, the number of injured nears 6,000.