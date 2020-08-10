Moroccan Cuisine Colombian Chef Takes Students on Gastronomic Journey

Rabat – On August 8 Catalina Osorio, a Bogota-based chef, invited fellow Colombian foodies to join her for a glimpse into Moroccan cuisine in her online course titled “A Tour to Casablanca-Morocco.” The course is an installment in a series of cooking classes designed to give students a taste of different cultures from around the world.

During the course, Osoria “presented a recipe inspired by the treasures of Moroccan cuisine – a chicken tagine with dried apricots and grilled fines – [it] was widely followed by my fans throughout Colombia,” Osoria said in a statement to Morocco’s state media. Orange cardamom cake followed the main course to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Osoria studied at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland, Oregon, where her final paper focused on Moroccan gastronomy. She describes herself as a “lover of Morocco,” and hopes to bring the tastes of Moroccan cuisine to her fellow Colombian lovers of food.

Osoria claims her online course is the “first initiative of its kind in Colombia to allow lovers of good food to discover the thousand facets of the culinary art of the Kingdom, with multiple Andalusian, Jewish and Berber origins.”

When Osoria, who inherited her love for cooking from her mother, started in the culinary world, there were not many recognized female chefs. So, she began to specialize and gain experience in catering. From there she expanded her services. The online course is her newest outlet for connecting with consumers. The series broadcasts weekly on Osorio’s social networks.

TripAdvisor recently listed Marrakech among its 25 top places to visit for 2020, though COVID-19 abruptly halted travel plans for people across the globe. Despite the wane in tourism, Osorio has noted a steady increase in enthusiasm for Moroccan cuisine among her Columbian followers.

Osorio confirmed that she has received many requests for courses about Moroccan cuisine. She intends to give more courses on the multitude of Moroccan dishes from around the country to satisfy her audience.

The chef invites participants to join her on a “virtual journey to the Kingdom to discover the richness and magic of this country with a centuries-old history through its cuisine with captivating saviors.” She hopes that by opening the door to her Colombian followers, they, too, will fall madly in love with Moroccan cuisine.