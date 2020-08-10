CCME Calls for National Agency to Encourage MREs to Work in Morocco

The agency’s mission would be to facilitate the return of Moroccans living abroad to use their expertise in Morocco.

Rabat – The Secretary General of the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME), Abdellah Boussouf, has called for the creation of a national agency dedicated to skilled Moroccans living abroad (MREs).

Boussouf made the suggestion during a meeting on the occasion of Morocco’s National Migrant Day, celebrated on August 10.

The delegate ministry in charge of Moroccans living abroad organized the meeting in Rabat under the theme “To strengthen the contribution of MREs in development projects.”

Boussouf’s suggested agency would monitor the national policy regarding skilled MREs and coordinate their access to opportunities offered by national development projects.

The agency needs to be open to scientific knowledge and new technologies, Boussouf stressed. The institution should create domestic opportunities for the Moroccan diaspora that can match international competitiveness, he said.

According to the Moroccan historian, if the agency puts in place a model based on national needs and development projects, coupled with the right incentives, MREs would not hesitate in lending their skills to Morocco.

Boussouf highlighted the importance of creating win-win opportunities to benefit from the Moroccan diaspora’s human capital.

“Whether these skillful Moroccans return to invest or transfer their expertise remains dependent on well-defined institutional guarantees and limited risk for them and their families,” Boussouf said.

The CCME head also underlined the need for institutional and administrative reform, notably in terms of relaxing procedures and reducing bureaucracy.

On the legislative level, Morocco needs to further improve vital sectors, such as education, housing, and medical coverage, Boussouf added.

The improvements would create a socio-economic climate that encourages MREs to return to Morocco, he concluded.