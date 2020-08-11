Morocco to Prosecute Factory Managers for Violating COVID-19 Measures

The Morocan government vowed to continue to crack down on any violations of the preventive measures that seek to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – The public prosecutor at the Court of First Instance of Safi announced on Tuesday his decision to prosecute certain managers of an industrial unit for canned fish in Safi, on Morocco’s Atlantic coast.

The court argued that the factory’s activities violated the decree law relating to the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The prosecutor based the decision on “the results of judicial inquiries, ordered by the general prosecutor’s office, regarding the circumstances and causes of the spread of COVID-19 within a unit specializing in canned fish in Safi.”

The inquiries revealed a “suspicion of breach of the prevention and precautionary measures decreed by the public authorities to limit the spread” of the pandemic.

“It was decided to prosecute certain managers of the aforementioned unit and certain individuals responsible for monitoring application of the health protocol at the establishment.”

The court also decided to prosecute those responsible for transporting workers for violation of provisions of the state of emergency law.

The court decided to summon all of the individuals concerned before the judge, in accordance with the law.

The decision comes as Morocco intensifies monitoring and prosecution related to breaching security measures imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The court’s ruling also emerged amid the notable increase in the number of COVID-19 across Morocco.

The Marrakech-Safi region registered more than 5,487 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The total number of cases reached 35,195 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, while the number of deaths reached 533.

Patients actively receiving treatment for COVID-19 reached 9,277, while the number of recoveries stood at 25,385.