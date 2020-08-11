Arab Human Rights Committee to Develop Crisis Response Measures

The committee has highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects as a special source of concern.

Rabat – The Arab League has announced that its Arab Human Rights Committee will meet on Wednesday, August 12, to discuss the issue of human rights in times of crisis. The issue has never been more urgent. Floods have devastated parts of Yemen, COVID-19 has spread throughout the Middle East, a large explosion destroyed swaths of northern Beirut, and the risks of droughts and starvation are increasing.

At a time when many activities promoting human rights have been deprioritized, the Arab League’s Arab Human Rights Committee will work to promote and protect human rights during and after crises, according to Morocco’s state media. The committee highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects as a special source of concern.

Abu Ghazaleh, head of social affairs at the Arab League, released a statement in which she expressed the aims of the special session, the same source reported. It will focus on reviewing measures governments have taken to protect citizens’ rights in times of crisis, she said.

Arab League member states, which have been asked to prepare their experiences and share best practices on the topic, will attend the session. The committee aims to produce a document outlining precautionary measures in the face of upcoming crises. These measures would include participation by government officials and institutions, civil society, private sector partners, and academics, as well as involving regional and international partners, according to Abu Ghazaleh.

The League founded the Arab Human Rights Committee in 2008 as part of the Arab Charter on Human Rights. The committee monitors member states’ reports on measures to protect the rights and freedoms expressed in the Arab Charter on Human Rights.