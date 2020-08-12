Morocco to Deploy Neighborhood COVID-19 Referral Centers

Morocco’s latest response measure to the COVID-19 crisis includes the establishment of neighborhood referral centers.

Rabat – Authorities will establish COVID-19 referral health centers in neighborhoods throughout Morocco. The measure comes to increase the number of screening centers and improve access to urgent care in efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb announced the latest measure in a virtual conference organized by the Moroccan Society of Medical Sciences (SMSM), according to Morocco’s state media.

“In accordance with the High Royal guidelines, the Ministry of Health, accompanied by all government components, continues its serious and practical effort to monitor and deal with the current epidemiological situation by raising awareness and communicating with all professionals and citizens,” Ait Taleb said.

The response effort aims at targeting suspected cases by carrying out the tests and treatment necessary to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco. It will also serve to identify asymptomatic cases and mitigate the risk that these cases have on the rest of the population.

Local pharmacies and medical professionals will collaborate with the special neighborhood COVID-19 healthcare centers in order to provide proper treatment and care.

Ait Taleb affirmed that after lifting nationwide lockdown measures and increasing in testing, the number of cases was expected to climb. He noted the importance of maintaining vigilance against the virus by abiding by state of emergency measures, including wearing a protective mask, social distancing, and regular handwashing.

The government has not yet released information regarding the specific whereabouts of the COVID-19 neighborhood referral health centers.

As of 6 p.m. on August 11, Morocco has recorded a total of 35,195 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 9,277 active cases.

The total number of recoveries stands at 25,385, contributing to a recovery rate of 72.1%. The country’s total number of COVID-19-related fatalities is 533.