The number of COVID-19 active cases is now 10,461.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,499 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 36,694.

Morocco also recorded an additional 292 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recoveries count now stands at 25,677, with a recovery rate of 70%.

The ministry also recorded 23 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 556, with a mortality rate of 1.52%.

This is the highest daily death count Morocco has reported thus far.

The ministry recorded four deaths in each Casablanca, Fez, and Marrakech, followed by three in each Tangier and Errachidia, two in Sale, and one in each Sidi Kacem, Tetouan, and Benslimane.

The ministry counts 147 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 63 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,807 suspected COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,479,708 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 498 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 27.07% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 350 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.59% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 113 new infections (16.33%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 172 new cases and covers 22.34% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 167 new cases (9.69%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.16% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 97 new cases (2%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 0.74% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region recorded 13 additional cases (1.76%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab also confirmed 13 new cases (0.41%).

Meanwhile, the region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded one new case (0.50%), and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded six new cases (2.51%).