Brain Drain Study Abroad Opportunities Draw Moroccan Students Post-Bac

Rabat – Each year, after finishing their baccalaureate studies, more Moroccan students leave the country to study abroad in order to pursue higher education. They seek out a multitude of options, including high schools, vocational colleges and specialized schools that open their doors to thousands of foreign students.

Moroccan students are particularly attracted to European and American study abroad opportunities. France, Ukraine and Belgium, are the top countries to which Moroccan students apply, according to Hespress.

Students often turn to Campus France to gain access to study opportunities in France. Schools, such as the French Institute, connect with students through the Campus France portal to help students navigate all stages of their application to study programs in France.

Approximately 40,000 Moroccan students are currently studying in French universities, institutions, and other schools. This translates to 5.53% of all foreign students pursuing higher education in France.

Educational programs across France and elsewhere in Europe attract thousands of Moroccan students who are drawn to various scientific disciplines or to continue scientific research abroad that they are unable to complete in Morocco.

For acceptance to such programs, Moroccan candidates must pass oral tests to prove they can keep up with their courses. If they are unable to pass the proficiency exam, they may become overwhelmed by their schoolwork or fail to complete the program.

French universities and study abroad programs often come with a hefty price tag, contrary to free tuition in Moroccan universities. However, this does not deter Moroccan students from taking exams, applying to study programs in foreign countries, and attempting to finish their studies abroad.

Brain Drain

While study abroad opportunities can open doors for young Moroccan hopefuls, the practice can cause a drain on the local economy. The phenomenon, known as “brain drain,” is “the process in which a country loses its most educated and talented workers to other countries through migration.”

Brain drain is problematic to a struggling economy when the most-highly-skilled and competent individuals leave the country, and instead contribute their expertise to the economy of another. In turn, the country may suffer because those who remain may not have the technical training and skills to make a difference.

Thousands of Moroccan students leave to pursue study abroad and boost their CVs. Upon gaining the necessary diplomas and experience, many choose to stay abroad in the pursuit of employment.

On August 10, Secretary-General of the Council of Moroccans Living Abroad, Abdellah Boussouf, called for the creation of a special agency for the Moroccans of the world to combat Morocco’s increasing brain drain.



The agency would aim to target “talented and skilled Moroccan immigrants, as well as to motivate Moroccans living abroad and encourage them to invest in their homeland.” Boussouf stressed the importance of studying the needs of Moroccans living abroad to create incentives that would encourage them to return post-studies.