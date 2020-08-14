Emiratis Demand Deportation of Foreign Residents Against UAE-Israel Deal

International commentators expect the agreement to shape geopolitics in the Middle East for decades to come.

Rabat – Hundreds of Emiratis are calling for the prosecution of foreign residents who expressed disagreement with the UAE-Israel normalization deal.

On social media, Emirati supporters of the deal have launched a campaign to report all foreigners living in the UAE who disagree with the country’s decisions.

Some of the posts urge Emirati authorities to deport anyone who expresses disapproval with the “historic” agreement.

“I hope our authorities will monitor the tweets of some foreign residents [in the UAE] for their objection to the country’s policy and deport [the residents] because they represent a danger to national security,” one avid supporter of the Emirati leaders, named Hamad Hosni, wrote.

اتمنى من الجهات المختصة عندنا تتبع التغريدات لبعض المقيمين على ارض الدولة لاعتراضهم على سياسة الدولة وأبعادهم عن هذه الأرض لأنهم سيشكلون خطر على امن الوطن. — 🇦🇪 حمـد الحـوسنـي (@Hahosani) August 14, 2020

“We are certain that our security services will take measures to maintain our nation’s achievements, taking into consideration that some dear guests from Israel will soon visit the UAE,” he added in a different tweet.

The internet user also shared a link allowing Emiratis to report infractions online to the Public Prosecution Office, garnering hundreds of likes and retweets.

Many commentators agreed with the posts, calling on Emirati authorities to “clean” the country of all “dissidents.”

“Unfortunately some [foreign residents] turned against the UAE after [the country] honored them and made them respectable. They are spitting in the plate where they ate,” said one tweet.

للأسف أن هناك زوار للمعارض والمناسبات الموسمية في الشقيقة الإمارات يحملون أفكار هدامة وخطيرة. وبل بعضهم للأسف انقلبوا ضد الإمارات التي أكرمتهم وجعلتهم ذو قيمة محترمة، أي أنهم أجلكم الله (يبصقون على الصحن الذي أكلوا منه). تعميم أسمائهم بمنعهم من دخول الإمارات سيكون قرار مناسب 👍 — ريان الجدعاني | Riyan Al Jidani (@raljidani) August 14, 2020

Diverging reactions

US President Donald Trump announced the UAE-Israel deal, titled “Abraham Accords,” on Thursday, August 13.

According to the agreement, the UAE and Israel will establish diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors. As part of the deal, Israel has committed to put its annexation plans in the West Bank on hold.

The UAE became the third Arab country to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

The normalization has caused diverse responses around the world. While the majority of Western countries, which already recognize Israel, have welcomed the agreement, the Arab world witnessed diverging reactions.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi celebrated the agreement between the two “brotherly” nations. “I read with interest and great appreciation the joint statement,” he wrote on Twitter.

Other Arab states that publicly expressed support for the UAE-Israel deal include Oman and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, other Arab states have so far remained silent, abstaining from any comments on the agreement. This exception is Palestine—a country the deal directly concerns.

“The Palestinian leadership rejects and denounces the UAE, Israeli and US trilateral, suprising announcement,” said one senior advisor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The deal was a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and the Palestinian cause,” he added.

Other Middle Eastern observers, such as Iran and Turkey, expressed displeasure towards the Abraham Accords. Iranian officials called the agreement a “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the Palestinian people and all Muslims.”

Meanwhile, Turkey stated that the region will “never forget and will never forgive this hypocritical behavior” of the Emiratis.

Morocco is among the countries that did not issue any official statement regarding the UAE-Israel deal.