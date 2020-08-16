Rwanda Appoints Zaina Nyiramatama as New Ambassador to Morocco

The new Rwandan ambassador is sure to find in Morocco a hosting country eager to further relations with a partner it deems critical to the success of its pan-African diplomacy.

Rabat – Rwanda has appointed a new ambassador to Morocco, Zaina Nyiramatama. The new diplomat is charged with furthering the apparently improving diplomatic ties between the two African countries.

The newly-appointed Rwanda ambassador to Rabat comes with a notable diplomatic pedigree, Morocco’s state media suggested in its report. She previously served as head of the African Union’s liaison office in Chad.

Rabat and Kigali began to warm up to each other fairly recently amid Morocco’s turn to Africa.

The partnership took formal shape after King Mohammed VI visited Rwanda in June 2016 as part of his commitment to a new African diplomacy. Since then, the two countries have since signed dozens of cooperation and trade agreements, vowing to shoulder their continental responsibility in facing “shared challenges.”

As both countries position themselves as continental leaders and champions of pan-Africanism and African integration, they have placed their improving diplomatic ties under the banner of “responsibility sharing” and “pan-African vision” for the future.

When Rwanda opened its embassy in Morocco in January of this year, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bouritia, described the development as a crowning achievement for Morocco’s decisively Africa-focused diplomacy.

Hinting at the diplomatic overtures that the move heralded, he said: “Today we are in a very promising phase of bilateral relations…. This embassy shows the status of Rabat as a top regional diplomatic platform.”

Rwanda was among the countries that supported Morocco’s return to the African Union.

Zaina Nyiramatama, the new Rwandan ambassador, is sure to find in her Rabat posting a host country eager to further relations with a “brotherly country” whose partnership it deems critical to the success of its newfound pan-African assertiveness.