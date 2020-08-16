Morocco’s Dakhla Celebrates 9th Blue Flag for Oum Labouir Beach

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Oum Labouir beach, near the southern Moroccan city of Dakhla, celebrated last week its ninth consecutive Blue Flag, an award within the national Clean Beaches program.

Oum Labouir beach proudly raised a blue flag on August 12 to mark the achievement, Morocco’s state media reported.

The Blue Flag rewards Dakhla authorities’ efforts to preserve the cleanliness of the Oum Labouir beach and ensure the quality of its water. The Blue Flag award also recognizes authorities’ commitment to encouraging awareness of environmental protection, health, safety, and beach development and management.

The Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment grants Blue Flag labels to Moroccan beaches that meet and maintain stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria set by the international Blue Flag program.

Blue Flag label recipients should demonstrate commendable organization and promotion of the beaches’ educational activities. Water quality, site management, safety, and site accessibility are also key. Certified beaches must permanently display relevant information regarding biodiversity, ecosystems, and environmental phenomena.

In June, the Mohammed VI Foundation announced that 26 Moroccan beaches and the Saidia marina earned Blue Flags in 2020, out of 36 that applied.

Alongside Oum Labouir, Dakhla’s El Moussafir beach also received a Blue Flag.

The Ba Kacem and Achakar beaches in Tangier-Asilah also received the distinction, as did Oued Laou in Tetouan. In the Fahs-Anjra province, Haouzia, Dalia, Oued Aliane, Sidi Kankouch 1, and Oued Al Marssa all earned the Blue Flag label.

Morocco’s remaining Blue Flag recipients include Aglou Sidi Moussa (Tiznit), Arekmane (Nador), Bouznika, Skhirate, Essaouira, Foum El Oued (Laayoune), Safi city, Souiria lkdima (Safi), Saidia tourist resort, Cap Beddouza (Safi), Sidi Ifni, Imintourga (Mireleft), Sidi Rahal 4th tranche, Plage des Nations, Ain Diab Extension, and Rifienne (Mdiq-Fnideq).

The 26 Blue Flag holders in Morocco are members of the 4,664 certified clean beaches in 42 different countries.