Yassine Bounou a ‘Hero’ After Leading Sevilla FC to Europa League Final

The Moroccan international goalkeeper also stood out in the qualifying match for the semi-finals against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 11.

Rabat – Moroccan international goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has made international headlines for leading his Spanish club Sevilla FC to the Europa League final.

The Moroccan football star’s performance enabled his club to clinch a win against English football giant Manchester United in Sunday’s match.

Bounou saved his team’s football net from at least six strong shots from Manchester United.

“When you see how friends broke their souls, you can’t not be present,” Bounou said after the win.

Yassine Bounou’s performance earned him plaudits and appreciation from international press, especially in Spain.

For Spanish outlet Marca, Yassine Bounou is one of the great “architects of Sevilla’s triumph” against the English club.

Marca described the Moroccan international as the hero of Sevilla FC.

For the Spanish sports news outlet, Bounou drove the Manchester United attackers “crazy.”

“Bono made six saves of seven shots on target, the penalty scored by Bruno Fernandes being the only shot he couldn’t stop.”

The semi-final match between Sevilla and Manchester United ended at 2-1.

In addition to Marca, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo also highly celebrated Sevilla’s win thanks to Bounou.

“The Moroccan goalkeeper kept his team alive through building an insurmountable wall that resisted United’s offensive after the break.”

British media outlet the BBC, meanwhile, regretted that Manchester United missed a “succession of chances early in the second half as Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero.”

This is not the first time the Moroccan football star has made international headlines.

Bounou led Sevilla FC to the semi-final after saving a penalty kick from intruding his club’s net during a match against the English club Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 11.

Yassine Bounou was one of the 23 Moroccan players who participated in the 2018 World Cup.