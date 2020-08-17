As of Sunday, the Ministry of Health counted 14 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people in the Marrakech-Safi region.

Rabat – City officials in Morocco’s Marrakech have launched a campaign to raise awareness about the spread of COVID-19, in light of the recent surge in cases in the ochre city.

The campaign falls under the instructions of the governor of the Marrakech-Safi region and the mayor of Marrakech.

The initiative aims to encourage collective commitment and compliance with preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 in Marrakech.

The campaign’s hygiene recommendations include washing hands regularly, wearing protective face masks correctly, and respecting social distancing.

In addition, the city of Marrakech calls upon residents to reduce unnecessary movement and avoid youth gatherings in neighborhoods to prevent a major outbreak of COVID-19 among families.

Marrakech authorities pledged to reinforce the surveillance and monitoring operations to reprimand all violations that are likely to amplify the spread of COVID-19, in line with the legal controls.

Such violations include large gatherings, failing to wear face masks in public, and failing to respect social distancing in public places such as cafes and shops.

Authorities also vowed to intensify the monitoring of movement between neighborhoods.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Marrakech-Safi region ranks third in Morocco in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

With 6,858 cases as of August 16, Marrakech-Safi hosts 16.14% of Morocco’s total COVID-19 cases. The region recorded 303 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours alone.

As of yesterday, the Ministry of Health counted 14 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people in Marrakech-Safi.

The region also has 30 patients with severe symptoms, according to the ministry.

Marrakech is among the eight Moroccan cities that the Moroccan government decided to suspend travel to and from on July 26.

The government also restricted travel to and from Casablanca, Tangier, Tetouan, Berrechid, Meknes, and Settat.

The decision followed the “worrying” epidemiological situations in these cities, according to the ministries of health and the interior.