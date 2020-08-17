Morocco Aborts International Drug Trafficking Operation in Nador

Security services seized 1.486 tons of cannabis resin during the operation in eastern Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s judicial police aborted an international drug trafficking operation in Nador, eastern Morocco, on Monday.

Security services seized 1.486 tons of cannabis resin, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

DGSN announced that national security services spotted a goods transport vehicle after the [truck’s] driver abandoned it near the industrial area before escaping to an “unknown destination.” The vehicle was suspected of use in the traffic of cannabis resin in the town of Beni Nsar.

Investigations show that the vehicle’s license plates are “forged.”

Police seized two electronic devices. The suspect allegedly used one for wireless communication and the second for geolocation.

DGSN officers also seized a sum of money suspected to be the result of psychotropic drug trafficking.

#مكافحة_جرائم_المخدرات

إجهاض محاولة لتهريب طن و486 كيلوغرام من مخدر الحشيش في عملية أمنية بمدينة الناظور. pic.twitter.com/aE5rq9Btp8 — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) August 17, 2020

Police opened a judicial investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor’s office to determine the circumstances of the case.

Investigations also continue in order to arrest other suspects implicated in the operation.

In another important security operation, police in the city of Agadir arrested on Monday two suspects for their alleged link with a network active in international trafficking of mastiffs and psychotropic drugs.

Police also seized 1.376 tons of cannabis resin.

Security services put the two suspects in custody for further investigation.

The operations are part of the intensive efforts made by Morocco’s national security against drug trafficking.

Morocco’s DGSN officers seized nearly 180,000 tons of cannabis and its derivatives last year.