Marrakech Judicial Official Dies of COVID-19

Ahmed Al-Jawai served as the general secretary of the Commercial Court of Appeals in Marrakech.

Rabat – COVID-19 claimed the life of Ahmed Al-Jawai, a Marrakech judicial official, on Monday.

Al-Jawai was the general secretary of the Marrakech Commercial Court of Appeals. He and dozens of judges and court officials in the Marrakech Judicial District had previously undergone COVID-19 tests, according to Hespress.

After receiving a positive result, Al-Jawai was quarantined at Ibn Tafil Hospital.

Unfortunately, Al-Jawai’s condition worsened with time. The general secretary of the recovery department at Ibn Tafil Hospital treated him. However, Al-Jawai was unable to fight off the infection.

The judicial official died from COVID-19 in the resuscitation department of Ibn Tafil Hospital of the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech.

Abdul Rahim al-Jamal, head of the Regional Office of The Good Father of The Judges of Marrakesh Asfi, “extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and to the family of the judiciary in the death of the Solicitor General of the Commercial Court of Appeal,” according to the same source.

As of August 17, the Marrakech-Safi region has confirmed 7,048 cases of the virus and hosts 16.18% of Morocco’s total COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health counted 14 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people in the region.

Marrakech is among the eight cities the Moroccan government deemed hotspots on July 26, limiting travel to and from the city.

On Sunday, the governor of the Marrakech-Safi region and the mayor of Marrakech launched a campaign to raise awareness about COVID-19 in the ochre city. The initiative aims to encourage collective commitment and compliance with preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 in Marrakech.

The campaign emphasizes hygienic measures to curb the spread such as washing hands regularly, wearing protective face masks correctly, and respecting social distancing.

Additionally, Marrakech asks residents to reduce unnecessary movement and avoid neighborhood gatherings, particularly among the youth, to prevent a major outbreak of COVID-19 among families.

Marrakech authorities pledged to reinforce surveillance and monitoring operations to reprimand all violations in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.