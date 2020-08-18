Air Arabia Maroc’s special flights program includes 23 routes, vowing more adjustments according to demand.

Rabat – Air Arabia Maroc has released a statement confirming that special flights will continue operations until September 10.

September 10 marks the end of the state of emergency, which Morocco extended earlier this month for the fifth time.

The low-cost company said that customers who wish to book a special flight can go through any of its sales channels, including its website and call center.

Air Arabia Maroc recalls that customers should present a negative PCR test, the result of which should be released within 48 hours prior to departure.

Customers should also present a serological test.

Children under 11 are exempt from the test.

The company warned that customers should wear a mask on all of its flights.

“Temperature checks are also carried out at each departure. Customers must comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination,” stressed Air Arabia Maroc.

Air Arabia Maroc, along with Royal Air Maroc (RAM), serves both domestic and international routes within special flights programming due to COVID-19.

Morocco reopened borders for Moroccan, foreign residents in Morocco, and their families since July 15.

The airlines created their programs after Morocco resumed domestic activities and reopened borders for a restricted category of travelers.

Air Arabia Maroc launched the program with flights to the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Germany, and the UK.

RAM’s initial destinations include France, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Canada, and the US. Ferries also resumed between Morocco and the ports of Sete, France and Genoa, Italy.