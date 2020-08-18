Morocco’s Gold Reserves 22.1 Tons, 3rd in Maghreb, 11th in Arab World

The global gold reserve amounts to 35,017.8 tons, with the majority of it stored by the EU, the US, and the IMF.

Rabat – Morocco possesses 22.1 tons of gold in its reserves, with an estimated value of $1.14 billion. The figures make Morocco the third country in the Maghreb in terms of gold reserves, the 11th in the Arab world, and the 62nd worldwide.

The World Gold Council announced the rankings in its August 2020 “monthly central bank statistics.” The data included 100 countries and financial organizations totalling a global gold reserve of 35,017.8 tons.

In the Maghreb region, Algeria ranked first (26th globally), with a gold reserve of 173.6 tons, followed by Libya (116.6 tons, 33rd).

Saudi Arabia has the largest gold reserve in the Arab world and the 18th-largest in the world, with 323.1 tons. Lebanon comes second in the Arab world and 20th globally, with 286.8 tons of gold.

Algeria and Libya have the third- and fourth-largest gold reserves in the Arab world, followed by Egypt (79.6 tons, 39th globally), Kuwait (79 tons, 40th), Jordan (43.5 tons, 49th), and Qatar (42.2 tons, 51st).

The UAE (57th globally) and Syria (60th) also have more gold in their reserves than Morocco, with 31.5 and 25.8 tons respectively.

Besides Algeria, Libya, and Egypt, the only other African state with larger gold reserves than Morocco is South Africa, with 125.3 tons. The country ranks 31st worldwide.

On the global scale, the US ranks first with 8,133.5 tons of the world’s gold, valued at $419.5 billion. Germany comes second with 3,363.6 tons, followed by the International Monetary Fund (2,814 tons), Italy (2,451.8 tons), and France (2,436 tons).

Russia (2,299.9 tons), China (1,948.3 tons), Switzerland (1,040 tons), Japan (765.2 tons), and India (657.7 tons) complete the top 10 ranks.