Actress Amber Heard Faces Backlash for Attire at Istanbul Mosque

The actress was wearing a beige outfit showing her braless while she was “wandering” inside and around mosques in Istanbul.

Rabat – American actress Amber Heard has been facing backlash after a photo of her in front of a mosque, wearing a beige outfit and showing her braless, went viral online.

On Saturday, Amber posted a photo of herself on Instagram, saying she spent the day wandering around the “magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city.”

The actress wore a pink scarf to hide her hair in respect of the holy places she visited, but her top showed the actress not wearing a bra.

The attire resulted in an uproar on social networks, with people of several different nationalities criticizing her choice of outfit.

“As a Muslim i can’t describe how disgusted i am by this photo. Amber Heard literally entered our holy mosque with body cleavage, half of her hair out and visible nipples? That’s so disrespectful! It’s really not that hard to cover your body. And this happens in MY country [crying emoji],” one Twitter user wrote.

As a Muslim i can’t describe how disgusted i am by this photo. Amber Heard literally entered to our holy mosque with body cleavage, half of her hair out and visible nipples? That’s so disrespectful! It’s really not that hard to cover your body. And this happens in MY country 😭 pic.twitter.com/J5kWQZTVQR — petek (@windoverheaven) August 16, 2020

“Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we’ve seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing and braless. She posted this before and took it down immediately but has now reposted Bots=30k likes in 11 min,” another woman wrote on Twitter.

“Amber Heard was not only wandering outside the mosque in such an inappropriate and disrespectful attire but she entered the inside of the holy mosque as well with Allah and Prophet’s (pbuh) name on the wall. As a Muslim I am disgusted and hurt by this vile behavior.”

The actress responded to criticism sharing an article from Micky.com.au, which slammed the actress for “dressing inappropriately” during her visit.

Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we’ve seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing and braless. She posted this before and took it down immediately but has now reposted Bots=30k likes in 11 min pic.twitter.com/YbbKPd03IS — TheRealLauraB (@TheRealLauraB1) August 15, 2020

In response to the article, she said: “Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b ‘written’ wasnt paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.”

Some of Amber’s fans defended her fiercely through Twitter.

Amber Heard was not only wandering outside the mosque in such an inappropriate and disrespectful attire but she entered the inside of the holy mosque as well with Allah and Prophet’s (pbuh) name on the wall. As a Muslim I am disgusted and hurt by this vile behavior. pic.twitter.com/C53ofcNPO0 — zeke (@missandaei) August 15, 2020

Activist Aisha Ali-Khan wrote: I always try to visit the #BlueMosque when I visit #Turkey. Yesterday @realamberheard wore what I usually wear, a top to cover my arms and a scarf to cover my hair. Instead of giving her a hard time, appreciate that she made an effort & move on with your lives.

https://t.co/yCM43yPgxj

Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b “written” wasnt paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier):

Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 17, 2020