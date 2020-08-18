Ferry From Morocco Spain to Repatriate Stranded Spanish Citizens

The trip will take place on August 25.

Rabat – Spain has scheduled a maritime trip to repatriate Spanish citizens stranded in Morocco, the Spanish Embassy in Rabat announced on Monday.

The embassy announced that Spain scheduled the exceptional trip between Tangier and Algeciras for August 25.

Trasmediterranea, a company that operates passenger and cargo ferries, will serve the maritime trip.

The voyage is open for passengers with Spanish nationality or with a residence permit in Spain.

El día 25 de agosto saldrá un nuevo 🚢 de @Trasme_oficial desde @TM_Officiel al @PuertoAlgeciras, fletado por la @EmbEspanaRabat y los Consulados de 🇪🇸 en 🇲🇦, para pasajeros españoles y residentes en 🇪🇸. Para inscribirse, pincha aquí: 👉 https://t.co/GWn3UVy1bn pic.twitter.com/P5k4nmSVhZ — EmbajadaEspañaMarruecos (@EmbEspanaRabat) August 17, 2020

The decision also concerns vehicles registered in the European Union.

“If you want to travel and meet their requirements, you must fill out the form; If so, Trasmediteranea will contact you to finalize the purchase,” the operator told customers.

The company said the departure is scheduled for August 25 at 2 p.m. local time.

“The sale will be made by telephone through the Trasmediterranea call center and payment must be made by credit card,” the company said.

Trasmediterranea said customers traveling with pets should bring required documentation and comply with health regulations for international travel.

“To travel, the use of a mask is mandatory; You can travel safely, we follow strict safety and hygiene protocols on ships,” the company stressed.

Morocco’s borders remain closed as part of its preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The North African country, however, facilitates the return of stranded citizens.

Morocco has also opened borders for Moroccans, foreign residents in Morocco, and their families since July 15. The decision came after tens of thousands of Moroccans were stuck abroad due to closed borders, which were closed since mid-March to contain the spread of the virus.

Before reopening borders for Moroccans and foreigners residing in Morocco, the country also repatriated thousands of citizens back to the country.

The number of Moroccans who were stranded abroad was estimated at over 33,000.