Morocco Expresses Concern Over Mali’s Coup Attempt

The coup attempt is unfolding one day after Mali’s FM spoke of Morocco’s peacekeeping efforts in the Sahel.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that Morocco “follows with concern” the events underway for the past few hours in Bamako, Mali.

The ministry’s announcement refers to the apparent coup attempt taking place in the capital of Mali today. Military mutineers have detained the Malian Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse, and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

“The Kingdom of Morocco, committed to stability in this country, calls on the various parties to engage in responsible dialogue, to respect the constitutional order and to preserve democratic gains, in order to avoid any backtracking harmful to the Malian people,” said the ministry in a press release.

As the events began to unfold, protesters took to the streets, reinvigorating public calls over recent weeks to oust Keita. Frustration has mounted as Malians witnessed government failure to contain an Islamist insurgency and improve the economy.

The capture of the two top officials, and others, follows a mutiny by military officers stationed in a base near Bamako earlier this evening.

One day before the military coup attempt, on August 17, Mali‘s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tiebile Drame, highlighted Morocco‘s active contribution to peacekeeping in the Sahel region.

The official’s remark took place during a meeting with Morocco’s Ambassador to Mali, Hassan Naciri.

Drame stressed that Morocco is actively attempting to support peace initiatives and resolve socio-political issues in the Sahel.

The ministry’s official concern about the wellbeing of the Malian people reflects the goodwill evident in regular meetings between officials of the two countries to discuss major issues.

In March 2018, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga headed a Malian delegation to Rabat, during which representatives of Morocco and Mali discussed the main issues of the Sahel region. These included peace, security, counterterrorism, and irregular migration.

In March 2019, the two nations signed an agreement to harmonize their migration policies and promote a unified African policy on migration.

February 2020, Mali and Morocco signed an agreement to enhance their partnership in the fields of housing and urban planning. It involves offering training to Malian executives based on Morocco’s expertise.