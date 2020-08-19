FIFA Launches #SafeHome Domestic Violence Campaign Across Africa

Globally, one in three women experience physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Rabat – FIFA launched its #SafeHome campaign across Africa on Tuesday to show support for victims of domestic violence.

The African campaign is part of a broader global initiative to raise awareness about this critical social issue. FIFA partnered with the African Union (AU), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the African Football Confederation (CAF) to debut the #SafeHome initiative in March.

The #SafeHome initiative is a joint response from the three organizations to the recent spikes in reports of domestic violence as stay-at-home measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have put women and children experiencing abuse at greater risk.

“Violence against women is a major threat to women’s health and that of their children. It is also a grave violation of human rights – and it must end now,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“WHO is proud to stand with FIFA, the African Union and CAF to launch this campaign across Africa to bring attention to this critical issue. We are committed to a world where women live free from violence and discrimination,” Ghebreyesus added.

According to WHO, one in three women globally experiences physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime. Frequently, that violence is committed by a partner in their home. Up to 38% of all murders of women are committed by an intimate partner.

It is also estimated that one billion children aged between 2 and 17 years old — nearly half the world’s children — have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence or neglect in the past year.

“Whether at home or on the pitch, everyone is entitled to respect and safety. Domestic, physical or moral violence, especially against women and children, must be condemned,” said Ahmad Ahmad, president of the African Football Confederation.

“Do not be afraid or ashamed to seek help if you are a victim of violence in your own home. If you are a witness to violence, intervene or get help, but do not stay silent: remaining silent is to be guilty of complicity. Never forget that everyone has a right to live in safety in their own home,” Ahmad stressed.

Please pass the message that everyone is entitled to live in a Safe Home, and has the right to live free from violence. #SafeHome #WHO #FIFA #AfricanUnion 👉 https://t.co/JJUAH94CEN pic.twitter.com/kq10DSsvtQ — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 18, 2020

The #SafeHome campaign for Africa consists of a series of videos featuring FIFA players in support of the initiative.

FIFA stars Abel Xavier, Emmanuel Amuneke, Sarah Essam, Khalilou Fadiga, Geremi, Rabah Madjer, Lucia Mocambique, Asisat Oshoala, and Clementine Toure will deliver critical information on the issue of domestic violence to the public as part of the #SafeHome campaign.

FIFA, WHO, and the AU will publish the campaign through various digital channels. FIFA will also provide multimedia toolkits to its member associations and the press in order to expand the reach of the #SafeHome campaign.

With the #SafeHome campaign, FIFA “calls upon its members … to ensure that football is fun and safe for everyone in the game, especially women and the youngest members of the football family.”