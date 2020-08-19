"I hold no hatred towards anyone, my love of my country does not allow me to,” Keita said. “May God save us."

Rabat – The President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, announced late on Tuesday his resignation from the presidency, as well as the dissolution of the parliament and government.

“For seven years I have with great joy and happiness tried to put this country back on its feet,” Keita said in a statement broadcast on national television.

“If today some people from the armed forces have decided to end it by their intervention, do I have a choice? I should submit to it because I don’t want any blood to be shed,” he continued, wearing a face mask.

Keita’s resignation follows Tuesday’s military coup attempt in Kati, near the capital of Bamako.

Soldiers detained President Keita along with Mali’s Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. The president’s son, the speaker of the National Assembly, the foreign and finance ministers were also reportedly detained.

The detention of the two top Malian officials followed several protests in recent weeks calling for Keita to step down, leading to violence and nationwide frustration with the government’s failure to contain an Islamist insurgency and improve the economy.

Following the president’s resignation, soldiers identifying themselves as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) appeared on national television on Wednesday.

The military mutineers who led the coup established the CNSP as the entity now in charge of leading Mali. They announced their decision to take responsibility for the people of Mali and “ensure the continuity of the state and public services.”

CNSP said they wanted to put in place a “civil political transition,” as well as credible general elections to exercise democracy, “through a roadmap that will lay the foundations for a new Mali.”

“Civil society and political social movements are invited to join us to create together the best conditions for a civil political transition leading to credible general elections for the exercise of democracy through a roadmap that will lay the foundations for a new Mali,” said Air force deputy chief of staff Col-Major Ismael Wague.

The military also decided to close aerial borders and establish a curfew from 9 p.m to 5 a.m, starting today August 19, until further notice.

“Our country is sinking into chaos, anarchy and insecurity mostly due to the fault of the people who are in charge of its destiny,” Wague declared.