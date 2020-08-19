Morocco Allows TUI Fly to Operate Special Flights From Belgium

The airline will operate the flights from August 27 to September 10.

Rabat – Belgian airline TUI fly announced on Wednesday that it will operate a series of special flights between Belgium and Morocco from August 27 to September 10.

In a statement, the airline said that it received authorization from the Moroccan government to serve flights between Brussels and South Charleroi in Belgium and Casablanca, Oujda, and Al Hoceima in Morocco.

“These special flights will allow Moroccan citizens currently in Europe to return to their country of origin. Conversely, Moroccans with a permanent residence in Europe will also be able to return to Belgium by the return flight,” TUI fly said.

The airline emphasized that passengers will have to prove their dual nationality and comply with the entry conditions of the destination countries.

TUI fly said that all of the flights between Morocco and Belgium will operate according to health measures in force by the European AAAviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The company serves more than 120 destinations in the Mediterranean basin, as well as Africa, Cape Verde, the Canary Islands, and the Caribbean.

TUI fly’s special flights between Morocco and Belgium come as the North African country’s borders remain closed.

Morocco closed its borders on March 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and deployed repatriation flights to bring home stranded citizens.

Morocco country also allowed several countries, including Belgium, to repatriate their citizens through special flights.

The Belgian government thanked Morocco for agreeing to waive the rule of non-travel for binationals stranded in Morocco. The decision is an exception to Morocco’s air travel suspension and border closures.

Morocco also allowed Royal Air Maroc (RAM) and Air Arabia Maroc to operate special flights in service of Moroccan citizens, legal residents, and their families wishing to come to Morocco, or return to their countries of residence.