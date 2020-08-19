The suspension of in-court hearings prompted the Ministry of Justice to work towards digitizing elements of the judicial system in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Superior Council of the Judicial Power (CSPJ) revealed yesterday, August 18, that a total of 307 remote trials took place across Morocco between August 10 and 13.

Moroccan courts scheduled 5,956 cases during the four-day period.

A total of 6,878 detainees benefited from the remote trials, which took place in total compliance with the hygiene measures against the spread of COVID-19, according to the council.

Remote trials aim to protect both judiciary personnel and detainees from COVID-19 infection.

The remote trials also ensure the balance between the right of detainees to a fair trial in line with the legal guarantees and the courts’ responsibility to uphold human rights, against the need to ensure health and safety.

Morocco suspended in person court-hearings on March 16 and officially adopted remote trials on April 27.

CSPJ launched remote trials in coordination with the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the bar association, and the General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR).

Moroccan Minister of Justice Mohamed Benabdelkader said on May 27, one month after the launch of remote trials, that the virtual performance of justice respects all fairness prerequisites, in accordance with Morocco’s Code of Penal Procedure and international conventions.

However, the Ministry of Justice had already purchased 275,000 protective masks and carried out 4,000 disinfection operations in Moroccan courts and legal administrations, to be ready for the resumption of physical trials, revealed Benabdelkader.

In a June 2 statement to the Committee on Justice, Legislation, and Human Rights at the House of Representatives, Benabdelkader said remote trials are the first step of a larger digitization of the judicial system in Morocco.