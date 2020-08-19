Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

The Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has seen 98 Jewish settlers force their way into the Al Aqsa compound while accompanied by Israeli police.

Rabat – A large group of Jewish settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa mosque on Wednesday, according to the Islamic Waqf trust that manages the holy site. A Waqf official told Anadolu Agency that “ninety-eight Jewish settlers have entered the compound since the morning, accompanied by Israeli police.”

According to the Waqf official, dozens of settlers appeared at the Al Aqsa compound’s al-Mugharbah Gate and forced their way into Islam’s third holiest site. The source says the provocative move is likely to escalate with more settlers expected to arrive for religious rituals.

The event marks the second time in recent months that Jewish settlers have forced their way onto the mosque’s complex in Jerusalem. On July 30, hundreds of settlers made a similar attempt to perform Talmudic rituals on what Jews refer to as the Temple Mount. “Around 920 Jewish settlers have entered the compound, accompanied by Israeli police,” Waqf reported at the time.

Disputed access

According to the 1994 resolution of the conflict between Jordan and Israel, Waqf, the Jordanian religious trust that functions as part of the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, operates the Al Aqsa mosque.

It is possible to arrange Jewish visits with the permission of Waqf but recently settlers, accompanied by Israeli police, have forced their way into the complex without permission. They have done so to pray and perform rituals, which is against the 1994 agreement and which Waqf has described as “raids” on the Al Aqsa grounds.

In the wake of the UAE-Israel agreement that normalized relations, Jared Kushner, the “senior advisor” and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, advised expanding access to the Al Aqsa mosque to stop “religious extremism.”

Kushner claimed that Islamists use disagreements over the holy site “to recruit people and to say that the mosque is under attack and that Muslims don’t have access to the mosque.”