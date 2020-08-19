Temperatures between 42 and 47 degrees Celsius will reach some southern and eastern provinces, including Errachidia and Zagora.

Rabat – The General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) announced in a special bulletin that Morocco will see a heatwave from Thursday, August 20 to Sunday, August 23 in several provinces.

DGM forecast temperatures ranging between 39 and 47 degrees Celsius in several regions throughout Morocco.

Temperatures between 42 and 47 degrees Celsius will reach the provinces of Errachidia, Zagora, Tata, Assa-Zag, Es-Semara, Boujdour, Oued-Dahab and Taroudant, DMN revealed in its orange-level meteorological bulletin.

Temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius will concern the provinces of Fquih Ben Saleh, Beni-Mellal, Khouribga, Khenifra, Kelaa des Sraghna, Taounate, Figuig, Boulemane, Guercif, Jerada, Fez, and Moulay-Yakoub during the same period.

Meanwhile, temperatures varying between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius will hit the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Outanane, Inezgane-Ait Melloul, Tiznit, Sidi-Ifni, Guelmim, Tan Tan, Essaouira, Marrakech, Rehamna, Settat, and Youssoufia on Saturday and Sunday.

The upcoming heatwave is likely to add to the difficult conditions that Morocco’s agriculture is enduring, marked by two consecutive years of drought.

The heatwave adds to low rainfall levels since 2015, which have left Morocco with an average dam filling of only 45%.

The heatwave is among several that have hit Morocco since May, impacting dam filling and agriculture. Since September 1, 2019, Morocco’s dams have accumulated only 3.8 billion cubic meters of water, a 66% deficit compared to annual averages.

The filling rate of the Tensift dam in Marrakech is down 37%. Water reserves in the Oum Erbia dam have decreased by 47%. The Souss-Massa dam registered a 67% decline in water supply. The Bouregreg basin (-49%) and the Draa basin (-58%) also recorded drops in water reserves.