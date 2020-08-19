King Mohammed VI Grants Royal Pardon for 550 Inmates

King Mohammed VI will deliver a speech on Thursday evening to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI granted on Wednesday his royal pardon to 550 inmates sentenced by courts across Morocco.

The pardon came on the eve of the 67th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People.

The Ministry of Justice issued a press release to announce the royal pardon.

Among the beneficiaries are 195 inmates who benefited from a pardon over their remaining prison terms, and 275 others who had their prison terms reduced.

The beneficiaries also include two inmates who had their sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The count of the beneficiaries who benefited while on provisional release is 78.

The list includes 37 prisoners who benefited from pardon over their prison sentences or remaining prison terms.

It also includes three convicts who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while the court will maintain their fines. Another 38 people saw their fines annulled.

Royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.

