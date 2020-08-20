Travel From Morocco to France PCR Tests Not Necessary, But Recommended

The announcement contradicts an earlier one that came less than 24 hours before.

Rabat – People wishing to travel to France do not have to undergo a PCR test before their flight, although it is “highly recommended,” the French embassy in Morocco announced on August 19.

“Whenever possible, it is highly recommended to perform PCR tests before departure. However, the failure to present a PCR test does not, to date, constitute a reason for refusing entry into the [French] territory,” the embassy wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

‪⚠️ En réponse à vos nombreuses interrogations sur l’exigence de tests PCR pour les déplacements vers la France :‬… Posted by Ambassade de France au Maroc on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

“People [who did not undergo] tests will be invited on their arrival to quarantine themselves at their home or at the place indicated by health authorities present at the airport,” the publication added.

The embassy’s announcement came less than 24 hours after the diplomatic mission said people wishing to travel from Morocco to France must present a negative PCR test before boarding their flight. The test must be less than three days old.

The requirement caused panic among travelers, especially as the French embassy did not specify when it will go into effect.

Asked about the new requirement, Morocco’s national carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM), which operates regular flights between Morocco and France, told Le360 that they “have not yet received any official instructions from the French authorities.”

While international borders are still closed for tourists, Morocco has allowed the travel of Moroccan citizens and residents, as well as their families. While Moroccan authorities require recent PCR tests for all incoming passengers, it does not set the same condition for outgoing travelers.

Travel between Morocco and France

RAM currently links the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport with Casablanca, Rabat, Oujda, Marrakech, and Fez. Moroccan flights also operate between Casablanca and the French cities of Lyon and Marseille.

Meanwhile, French airline Air France operates flights between Paris and the Moroccan cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, and Rabat.

Low-cost airline Air Arabia Maroc is also taking part in the Moroccan-French air route, with flights linking Casablanca, Fez, Nador, Tangier, and Agadir to Paris, Montpellier, Toulouse, Lyon, Strasbourg, and Bordeaux.