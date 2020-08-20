Morocco’s Social Welfare Authority Revises Policy on COVID-19 Expenses

The decision to reconsider COVID-19 medical expenses comes just a day after CNOPS said the medical costs related to the pandemic are not reimbursable .

Rabat – Morocco’s National Fund for Social Welfare Organizations (CNOPS) decided to make medical expenses related to COVID-19 reimbursable.

Morocco’s spokesperson of the government Saaid Amzazi shared a press release on Wednesday, announcing the decision of CNOPS.

In the statement, CNOPS announced reactivating compensation across Morocco for medical expenses related to COVID-19.

The welfare authority said that the decision followed a consultation with Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun.

A meeting between government representatives and all parties concerned will take place next week to discuss means to ensure compensation for medical expenses related to the pandemic.

The decision of CNOPS follows backlash on social media after Morocco’s social welfare authority issued a press release on Tuesday to declare COVID-19 expenses were not reimbursable.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is identified as being a major force, in accordance with the provisions of articles 95, 268, and 269 of the dahir relating to the code of obligations and contracts,” CNOPS argued, initially.

Screening tests are free at public health facilities and military field hospitals. The facilities offer the free tests for people showing symptoms of the virus.

Hospitals in public, however, face crowds due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and contacts.

Some cities prefer to carry out the tests at clinics and private laboratories.

Test fees at clinics range between MAD 800 ($80) and 1,200 ($120). While in private laboratories, the fees for screening tests range between MAD 350 ($35) and 500 ($50).