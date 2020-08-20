Morocco Intensifies Lockdown Measures in Casablanca, Marrakech

The decision comes amid the increase of COVID-19 cases in several cities. Casablanca and Marrakech top the list.

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced a decision to set up more intensified preventive measures to combat COVID-19 in Casablanca, Marrakech, and Beni Mellal as part of lockdown.

Casablanca

In a statement, the government announced its decision to close all beaches in Casablanca and Dar Bouazza, and Paloma beach in Ain Harrouda, 16.3 kilometers from Casablanca.

The government will also close hammams across Casablanca starting August 21 at midnight.

The country will keep other preventive closures in place. These include entries leading to two neighborhoods in the prefectures of Sidi El Barnousi, two neighborhoods in Ain Sbaa Hay Al Mohammadi, two neighborhoods in the prefecture of Al Fidae in Mers Sultan, as well as seven neighborhoods and avenues in Anfa.

Authorities will also maintain preventive measures in three neighborhoods in the prefecture of Ibn Meski.

In addition to the current measures, new measures will also include closure of restaurants, cafes, shops, and larger commercial centers in targeted neighborhoods at 8 p.m.

Souks will close at 4 p.m.

Hammams and beauty salons will close indefinitely in the region, while cafes will not air football matches.

Marrakech

Like Casablanca, Marrakech has also witnessed a notable increase of COVID-19 cases and fatalities and will also experience intensified preventive lockdown measures.

Authorities will close entries that lead to 12 neighborhoods in the city. The city’s security services will also strengthen checkpoints at the exits and entries of the city.

The government announced that cafes, restaurants, and shops should close their doors at 10 p.m. The spaces should also respect a 50% capacity rate, taking into account all preventive measures recommended to ensure safety of customers.

Public transports should also respect a 50% capacity rate.

Beni Mellal

Beni Mellal, 221.9 kilometers from Casablanca and 193 kilometers from Marrakech, will also experience firm preventive measures as part of the new lockdown. Authorities will close six entries leading to six neighborhoods in the city starting Friday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

Hamams, beauty salons, sports complexes, and commercial shops should close their doors at 8 p.m.

Authorities will close souks in the city at 2 p.m.

Cafes and public spaces such as gardens and parks should close by 6 p.m.

Morocco’s government is facing pressure due to the recent, consistent, notable increase in the daily number of COVID-19 cases.

The total case count is 46,313 as of August 20, including 31, 576 recoveries and 743 deaths.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is currently 13,994.

Casablanca-Settat recorded 12,838 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, while Marrakech-Safi recorded 7,438 cases.