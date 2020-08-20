Libya’s Khalid Al Mishri ٍSays He is Ready to Meet Pro-Haftar Leader in Morocco

Both Saleh Issa and Al Mishri visited Morocco in July for consultations with Moroccan officials about the Libya conflict.

Rabat – The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al Mishri, said he is ready to meet with Aguila Saleh Issa, the president of Libya’s House of Representatives, for discussions in Morocco.

The official noted on Wednesday in an interview with Medi1 TV that Morocco is involved in ongoing efforts to solve the Libyan crisis.

Al Mishri recalled that in line with these efforts, a delegation from Libya visited Morocco in July.

The visit of Al Mishri’s delegation coincided with the presence of a delegation chaired by Aguila Saleh Issa, although the two did engage with each other.

Al Mishri emphasized on Wednesday his willingness to meet with Saleh “provided that the meeting is public in the presence of the Moroccan brothers, and with international guarantees.”

The official also said he is ready to meet with other Libyan parties to the conflict under the same conditions, in a tacit reference to Khalifa Haftar.

Preventing an escalation

The crisis in Libya is a mounting source of concern for the international community, including Morocco.

The North African country has striven to promote a mutual solution between parties to the conflict to resolve the crisis.

Morocco’s government has also repeatedly condemned foreign interference in Libya, deeming it a potential source of escalation.

Rabat has urged parties to the conflict to engage in dialogue to come to a solution, taking into account the sovereignty and legitimacy of the Libyan state and its people.

Libyan officials have long commended Morocco’s position with regards to the conflict.

Consultations in Morocco

A group of high level officials arrived in Morocco in July to consult on a set of proposals with their Moroccan counterparts.

During the visit, Al Mishiri said the Skhirat agreement — signed in Morocco — is the only basis to end the crisis in Libya. However, he emphasized that all initiatives that could promote the implementation of the political agreement or its development are acceptable.

The initiatives should not contradict the Skhirat agreement’s working mechanisms, he stressed.

Al Mishri acknowledged that Libyan officials could amend the agreement, however, in a way that is compatible with its goals and evolves through approved mechanisms.

Wednesday is not the first time Al Mishiri has said he is ready to meet with Saleh Issa.

He expressed during his delegation’s visit that he has “no objection to meeting the Libyans and all parties that derive from the agreement.”

As Morocco’s speaker for the House of Councillors met Al Mishiri, the speaker of the country’s House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, held talks with Saleh Issa.

During the meeting, El Malki reiterated Morocco’s position on the conflict, saying the country supports the Libyan House of Representatives and all initiatives that seek to “restore security and stability in Libya.”

El Malki recalled that all of the latest initiatives for Libya to resolve the crisis are “not contrary to the Skhirat agreement, neither in substance nor in form.”