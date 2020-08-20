Moroccan authorities have opened an inquiry to determine the cause and the circumstances of the crash.

Rabat – The city of Kenitra, northwest Morocco, saw today the crash of a two-seater plane and the death of its two passengers, who were an instructor pilot and his student.

According to primary information, the crash took place near the national road between Kenitra and Ouazzane.

The plane was flying at a low altitude before it grazed a high tension electricity line, which wrapped around its wheels.

شاهد.. سقوط طائرة خفيفة يخلف مصرع الطيار ومرافقه بالقنيطرة Publiée par HESPRESS sur Jeudi 20 août 2020

Moroccan news outlet Hespress shared a video of the aftermath of the plane crash. The footage shows a group of people shouting at each other to call an ambulance as they try to extinguish flames with sand.

The video also shows the corpse of one of the passengers sticking out of the aircraft. A man who was trying to help shouted that the seat belts were restraining the body.

The plane is a single-engine Cessna 150. It belongs to the Royal Aviation Club of Rabat, according to some initial reports. Other sources report it is a private plane specialized in spraying pesticides.

Morocco’s authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the plane crash.

Sources have yet to confirm the identity of the two deceased.

The plane crash comes less than a year after Moroccan trainee pilot Hind Barch died while flying a plane near Sherbrooke, Canada.

The 22-year-old flight attendant was working to obtain her professional license to become a commercial airline pilot.

Making a round trip, the plane disappeared from radar during its return.

Canadian authorities discovered the plane and Barch’s body in a wooded area a few days after the September 4 crash, with Morocco’s diplomatic representatives in Canada closely following the events and expressing sympathy for her loved ones.