In his speech, the King showed honesty, telling Moroccans that the current epidemiological situation in the country is worrying.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has warned Moroccans that the country could impose an “even tighter” lockdown, unless all citizens respect safety measures to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The King made the warning during his speech on the 67th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People. He delivered the speech on Thursday evening, August 20.

In parallel with the eased lockdown measures, authorities have implemented a series of preventive measures to protect Moroccans and curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, King Mohammed VI recalled.

“Nonetheless, we have been surprised to note an upsurge in infections,” he deplored.

“The deterioration of the health situation today is unfortunate and does not leave much room for optimism. Whoever tells you otherwise — Dear Citizens — is simply lying to you,” the King continued.

He highlighted the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, patients in critical condition, and deaths. King Mohammed VI also lamented the rise in COVID-19 infections among medical staff. He revealed that during the lockdown, only one member of the country’s medical personnel contracted the virus per day, whereas now the number has increased to 10 doctors or nurses everyday.

“If figures continue to increase, the COVID-19 Scientific Committee may recommend another lockdown, perhaps with even tighter restrictions,” King Mohammed VI warned.

“Should that decision — God forbid — become inevitable, it will have severe repercussions on people’s lives and on socio-economic conditions,” he added.

The monarch warned that if cases continue to increase, both public and private hospitals across Morocco will no longer be able to fight the pandemic.

Need for responsible behavior

To avoid such a situation, King Mohammed VI called on all Moroccans to be vigilant and to unanimously take part in the national effort to fight against the pandemic. He also urged citizens to raise each other’s awareness about COVID-19.

“Let me remind you that without exemplary, responsible, and patriotic attitudes on the part of each one of us, there will be no way out of this situation, and we will not be able to rise to the challenge posed by the epidemic,” the King said.

The monarch said he is not blaming Moroccan citizens for not respecting safety measures, but rather fearing for their safety.

“I am simply relaying directly to you my fear that the number of infections and deaths might — God forbid — continue to grow, thus compelling us to return to a complete lockdown, with its psychological, social and economic repercussions,” he said.

At the end of his speech, the King reiterated his calls for Moroccans to “reminisce about the values of sacrifice, solidarity, and loyalty” and prove their patriotism through responsible behavior.