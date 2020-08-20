King Mohammed VI Says Neglect of COVID-19 Measures is Unpatriotic

King Mohammed VI asked citizens to show the same patriotism Moroccans demonstrated against colonialism to combat COVID-19.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI dedicated his speech on Thursday, the 67th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, to warning citizens about the worrying evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco.

The King shared alarming concerns regarding the notable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, calling on Moroccans to show responsibility and abide by prescribed preventive measures to battle the pandemic.

King Mohammed VI started his speech tonight by recalling that today marks the 67th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People—an epic that reminds citizens of the sacrifice of patriotic Moroccans who stood with Sultan Mohammed V against colonialism.

The King acknowledged some violations of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, describing negligence in following recommended precautions as a sign of non-patriotism.

“There are people who claim that this epidemic does not exist. There are those who believe that the lifting of the lockdown means the epidemic is over, while others are behaving in an unacceptably lax and careless way,” the monarch warned.

The sovereign said that through this behavior, those who claim that the disease is not real are “ not only putting themselves in harm’s way, but they are also endangering the lives of their relatives and of others.”

Commenting on the country’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the King stressed that many people are carrying the virus without showing symptoms.

“Many people do not respect the protective measures advocated by the government authorities, which include the wearing of masks, social distancing, hygiene, and the use of disinfectants,” the King said.

The monarch recalled that Morocco decided to make masks available at affordable prices to make it easier for everyone to buy them.

The King said security services took a series of new measures to keep citizens safe. “We were surprised with the increase of cases, we can’t be optimistic,” he said.

He emphasized that the number of cases are on a continuous increase, including patients who are in critical condition and the number of deaths.

Backtracking on progress could prompt stricter measures

Morocco’s government has been clear that the pandemic’s development is concerning as lockdown measures continue to ease.

The Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, has repeatedly explained that the situation is under control, but the outbreak of regional hotspots across Morocco has exhausted health professionals.

Morocco has recorded 47,638 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic emerged in the country in March. Approximately 32,806 carriers have recovered but around 14,057 patients are currently receiving treatment.

The number of fatalities related to COVID-19 increased alarmingly, to 775.

Since Morocco started easing lockdown measures, the country has recorded on several occasions upwards of 20 deaths per day.

The King acknowledged that Morocco’s proactive approach to combat COVID-19 made it possible to overcome the worst of the crisis, referencing the international recognition the country received for its efforts.

King Mohammed VI, however, did not exclude the return of a total lockdown if the situation continues to deteriorate.

“If figures continue to increase, the Covid-19 Scientific Committee may recommend another lockdown, perhaps with even tighter restrictions,” he vowed.