King Mohammed VI Pardons 673 Convicts to Honor Morocco’s Youth Day

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has decided to grant royal pardons to 673 people convicted in the Moroccan judicial system, an August 20 statement by the Ministry of Justice states. The pardons come on the eve of Youth Day, which Morocco observes on August 21.

King Mohammed VI’s pardons benefit 220 detainees who will have their remaining sentence commuted. For 298 of those receiving a royal pardon, prison terms will be reduced.

Under King Mohammed VI’s royal pardon, four inmates will have their life sentences reduced to fixed prison terms.

Out of the total number of beneficiaries, 151 are convicts who are not currently in detention.

Seventy people on provisional release saw their prison sentence commuted, and six received a commutation but will still be expected to pay the imposed fines.

Three people convicted by Morocco’s justice system received a pardon that commuted both their prison term and remaining fines, while two people saw their fines commuted but not their prison sentence.

The royal pardons granted by King Mohammed VI are a custom that mark national and religious holidays in Morocco. Today’s pardons honor Youth Day.

August 20, also known as Revolution Day, marks the anniversary of the return of the King and the downfall of the French protectorate in 1953. To honor the occasion, King Mohammed VI pardoned 550 convicts yesterday, August 19.