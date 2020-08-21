Morocco Seizes 13 Tons of Cannabis Resin Near Casablanca

The main suspect is a 39-year old man who has been the subject of a national warrant.

Rabat – Morocco’s police seized yesterday, August 20, 13 tons of cannabis resin near Casablanca and arrested an individual for his suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

The 39-year old suspect has also been a subject of a national search warrant for his links to international drug trafficking.

According to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the seizure took place on the national road linking the two provinces of Mediouna and Tit-Mellil.

#مكافحة_تهريب_المخدرات

إجهاض محاولة تهريب 13 طنا من مخدر الحشيش بضواحي الدار البيضاء، في عملية مشتركة بين الأمن الوطني ومراقبة التراب الوطني. pic.twitter.com/vgQ8yqxMFF — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) August 21, 2020

The searching operation led to the discovery of 11 tons and 600 kilograms of cannabis resin packed on board the truck, in addition to extra 400 kilograms in a car.

In total, the authorities seized 13 tons of cannabis resin during the operation.

Police members put the suspect in custody under, pending further investigations to arrest other suspects and determine the extension of the criminal network.

A similar seizure took place in the coastal city of Agadir on Monday August 17, when DGSN members arrested two individuals for possession of one ton and 376 kilograms of cannabis resin.

DGSN led the operation after receiving intelligence from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The 37 and 39-year old men had been operating within an international criminal network for drug trafficking, according to DGSN.

The Royal Gendarmerie first arrested the two suspects at a check-point in the highway leading to Agadir, before discovering the merchandise in the form of 34 packages on board a truck and a car.

Both operations are part Morocco’s intensive efforts to bolster national security and curb drug trafficking.

Last year, DGSN officers seized nearly 180,000 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.