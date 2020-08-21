Minister: Cooperation with China will Allow Morocco to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine

Morocco and China signed two agreements on Thursday, allowing Morocco to participate in multicenter clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Rabat – Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said he is satisfied with the signing of a cooperation agreement between Morocco and China National Biotec Group Limited (CNBG) on the COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Following the signing, Ait Taleb said on Thursday that the Moroccan-Chinese collaboration will allow Morocco to be among the first served in terms of vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Morocco will be able “probably very soon, to produce a vaccine as part of the exchange of expertise between Rabat and Beijing.”

The Moroccan minister also noted that the vaccine mirrors a promise since it was approved by several other countries.

“The vaccine trials will initially involve volunteers as of next week,” the official said. Ait Taleb emphasized that the agreements reached will allow Morocco to have its own vaccine as soon as possible.

The signing of the agreements will allow Morocco to launch its first experience of clinical trials.

Jun Mao, the charge d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Rabat, was also full of praise for the signing of the two cooperations between Morocco and CNBG.

The diplomat said the signing of the agreements marks the “excellence of strategic relations between China and Morocco in terms of cooperation against COVID-19, which is entering a new phase.”

Mao added that Morocco and China have a constant connection through telephone conversations between the two countries’ foreign affair ministers.

The Chinese diplomat reaffirmed Rabat and Beijing’s commitment to deepening their cooperation through the clinical trials. He said he hopes the newly-signed agreement will yield “satisfactory results” as soon as possible for the peoples of the two countries.

Morocco’s Foreig Affairs Nasser Burita shared the same vision, emphasizing the importance of the China-Morocco cooperation.

Bourita said that Morocco and China chose to face the health crisis actively and in solidarity.

The signing of the two agreements comes at a decisive time for Morocco as its number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

As of August 20, Morocco recorded 47,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 32,806 recoveries and 775 deaths.

In a speech on Thursday, King Mohammed VI warned citizens to abide by the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The King also warned that the country might return to a tighter lockdown if the situation continues to deteriorate despite the socio-economic impacts of the potential decision.