11 Moroccan Students Prepare to Study in UK Under Chevening Scholarships

Rabat – Eleven Moroccan students have earned Chevening scholarships to pursue their studies at British universities during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The number is the highest for Moroccan students in the history of the scholarship program and illustrates solid Morocco-UK relations, said the British Embassy in Rabat in a press release on Friday, August 21.

The students will pursue courses in education, energy, international law, economics, public policy, and international development.

Scholarship organizers offered an additional spot for Moroccan students this year thanks to a sponsorship from London Academy—a British school in Morocco. The sponsorship aims to encourage the development of education in Morocco.

On Thursday, August 20, the British Embassy in Rabat hosted a virtual farewell session for the departing Moroccan Chevening scholars before they begin studying for Master’s degrees at British universities.

The 11 students went through a competitive application process that spanned several months.

According to the press release, the program attracted over 50,000 applications globally this year.

During the farewell session, Jonathan Evans, the Charge d’Affaires at the British embassy, expressed his pride of the Chevening scholarships program.

“We are very proud of the Chevening program as it underlines many of the things we value in the UK-Morocco relationship, such as education, research, and partnerships to grow in the future,” he said.

The virtual meeting served as an opportunity for the Moroccan students to meet each other and prepare for their studies in the UK. It included a Q&A session, as well as a “pub quiz” to test their knowledge of the UK.

Several Moroccan Chevening alumni attended the event and shared their experiences of studying in the UK.

Chevening scholarships

The UK succeeded in keeping the door open for international students despite the challenges imposed by COVID-19, the press release said.

The document also announced the opening of applications for the 2021-2022 Chevening scholarships on September 3. The closing date for applications is set for November 3. Students wishing to apply can visit the website: www.chevening.org.

The scholarship program is perhaps the British government’s most famous educational initiative. First established in 1983, it has allowed over 50,000 people from across the world to study in the UK.

Morocco currently counts approximately 200 Chevening alumni, including government officials, members of Parliament, entrepreneurs, media professionals, and staff of international agencies.