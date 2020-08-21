Morocco recorded today the highest daily number of deaths and recoveries, with 42 and 1,393 respectively, since the virus invaded the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,609 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 49,247.

Morocco also reported an additional 1,393 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This is the highest daily number of COVID-19 recoveries Morocco has witnessed since the beginning of the outbreak on March 2.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 34,199. The country has a recovery rate of 69.4%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 42 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 817. The mortality rate comes to 1.7%.

This also marks Morocco’s highest single-day number of COVID-19-related deaths thus far.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,231 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, August 21.

The ministry counts 132 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 57 under artificial respiration.

The newly recorded deaths include 10 in Casablanca, seven in Tangier, six in Marrakech, six in Fez, three in Errachidia, two in Guercif, and one in each Khenifra, Azilal, Fquih Ben Salah, Temara, Sale, Khouribga, Larache, and Tetouan.

Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,569 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,665,336 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 488 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 27.67% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 186 new cases. The regional total accounts for 15.97% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 257 new infections (15.25%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 213 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 1.56% of Morocco’s cases.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 114 new cases and covers 18.24% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 134 new cases (9.21%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.62% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 88 new cases (3.77%).

The Oriental region recorded 38 additional cases (1.80%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 10 new cases to represent 0.52% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed four new cases (0.44%).

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded 11 new cases (1.94%).

Yesterday, to mark the 67th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, King Mohammed VI delivered a speech in which he focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. The King warned Moroccans that there could be an “even tighter” lockdown in light of the recent rise in infections, if the situation does not improve.

“Should that decision — God forbid — become inevitable, it will have severe repercussions on people’s lives and on socio-economic conditions,” the King lamented.