Morocco's international goalkeeper Yassine Bounou led his team to the UEFA final after a thrilling performance.

Rabat – Spanish club Sevilla FC won the Europa League after defeating opponent Inter Milan 3-2.

Inter Milan was the first to score an opening with a penalty by Romelu Lukaku in the fifth minute of play.

Sevilla responded with an equalizer in the 12th minute by Luuk De Jong, who also scored the second goal for his club in the 33rd minute.

Inter Milan’s Diego Godin moved fast to score an equalizer at minute 35, turning up the excitement on the pitch.

In the second half, Diego Carlos scored the third goal for Sevilla, enabling his club to clinch its sixth Europa League title.

Morocco’s Yassine Bounou played a pivotal role in his team’s victory. At the 62nd minute of the game, as the score leveled (2-2), Bonou showed what class of goalkeeper he is when he prevented Inter Milan’s striker, Lukaku, from scoring his team’s third goal.

Bounou, known in Spanish media as Bono, stood tall in the face-to-face showdown with Lukaku and made an outstanding save. Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo lauded Bounou’s save, describing him as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Europe.

“Yassine Bounou once again demonstrated in the Europa League final against Inter Milan what kind of goalkeeper he is. One of the greatest of LaLiga, and without a doubt, with the performance of this season finale one of the best goalkeepers in Europe,” the outlet reported.

Bounou’s performance in the final was icing on the cake of a strong season and crowned his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Bounou stopped a penalty in the seventh minute of the quarter finals against Wolverhampton. The save enabled his team to stay alive in the match and defeat the English side.

The player was also decisive in the semi-finals, stopping four face-to-face goal opportunities from Manchester United in the second half of the match.