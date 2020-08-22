Tetouan University to Host Exams in Centers Across North of Morocco

University exams are set to take place in September. However, the majority of universities are yet to announce details about the exams’ dates and locations.

Rabat – The Abdelmalek Essaadi University in Tetouan, northern Morocco, announced the establishment of 10 different centers in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima for students to take exams.

In a press release issued on Friday, August 21, the university said the Faculty of Science will create six examination centers, while the Faculty of Judicial, Economic, and Social Sciences will establish four centers.

The decision to organize university exams across several centers aims to prevent students from traveling far from their homes, in light of the current epidemiological situation in the north of Morocco.

The centers that will host students from the Faculty of Science are located in Tetouan, Tangier, Chefchaouen, Ouezzane, Al Hoceima, and Larache. Meanwhile, the exams of the Faculty of Judicial, Economic, and Social Sciences will take place in Tetouan, Chefchaouen, Ouezzane, and Al Hoceima.

The university selected the locations based on the hometowns of its students.

To take the university exams in September, students must confirm their registration on an online platform and choose the examination center closest to them. The registration deadline is August 25.

University exams amid COVID-19 in Morocco

Spring session university exams in Morocco traditionally take place at the end of the academic year in June. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morocco’s Ministry of Education postponed all final university exams to September.

The decision came in line with the suspension of face-to-face classes in mid-March, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While the ministry set September as the month when final exams should take place, it gave universities the flexibility to determine their examination schedules and exact dates based on their own circumstances.

The ministry also allowed universities to adopt the examination method that they see fit, as long as they respect preventive measures against COVID-19 and guarantee the safety of students.

While the Abdelmalek Essaadi University is the first to announce the details of its exam organization, it seems that other universities across Morocco will also opt for hosting exams in several centers.

On August 19, the Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech announced that it will soon launch the registration for exams in several centers. The university, however, did not specify the number and locations of the examination centers.